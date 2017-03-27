Rome

F1: Ferrari must stay focused after winning start-Arrivabene

SF70H went well on the track, says Team Principal

F1: Ferrari must stay focused after winning start-Arrivabene

Rome, March 27 - Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene has stressed that Ferrari must stay focused after Sebastian Vettel gave them victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. It was the Italian glamour team's first victory since Vettel won in Singapore in September 2015. "This is only the first race of the championship: there are still 19 to go and we must maintain a high level of concentration at every grand prix, avoiding distractions and, already as from today, we are looking ahead to the next grand prix in China," said Arrivabene. Four-time world champion Vettel came home ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, with his Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen taking fourth place. Arrivabene expressed satisfaction at the performance of Ferrari's new race car, the SF70H. "When we launched the SF70H we referred to it as 'our Ferrari' and indeed today's win reflects all the effort and hard work put in over the past few months, both in Maranello and at the track," he said. "Our car went very well on track: it was well balanced and consistent performance from the tyres meant we were able to adopt an aggressive strategy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scacco al clan Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Scacco al clan di Mangialupi, 21 arresti

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Diciassettenne messinese a "Italia's Got Talent"

Per l’eredità si era messa a spiare i parenti con le webcam

Per l’eredità si era messa a spiare i parenti con le webcam

di Giovanni Pastore

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione "Dominio", i nomi degli arrestati

Nuovi elementi di prova, Bambino in carcere

Nuovi elementi di prova, Bambino in carcere

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33