F1: Ferrari must stay focused after winning start-Arrivabene

Rome, March 27 - Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene has stressed that Ferrari must stay focused after Sebastian Vettel gave them victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. It was the Italian glamour team's first victory since Vettel won in Singapore in September 2015. "This is only the first race of the championship: there are still 19 to go and we must maintain a high level of concentration at every grand prix, avoiding distractions and, already as from today, we are looking ahead to the next grand prix in China," said Arrivabene. Four-time world champion Vettel came home ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, with his Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen taking fourth place. Arrivabene expressed satisfaction at the performance of Ferrari's new race car, the SF70H. "When we launched the SF70H we referred to it as 'our Ferrari' and indeed today's win reflects all the effort and hard work put in over the past few months, both in Maranello and at the track," he said. "Our car went very well on track: it was well balanced and consistent performance from the tyres meant we were able to adopt an aggressive strategy".