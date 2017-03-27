Rome

Two dead after lorry hits group of road workers

Incident on A10 highway between Genova and Savona

Rome, March 27 - Two road workers are dead and three others are injured after being hit by a lorry while on the job on the A10 highway between Genova and Savona on Sunday. Before hitting the workers, the truck swerved and turned over, according to an initial reconstruction of events. The lorry driver, a 44-year-old Romanian national, has been arrested.

