20-year-old beaten to death after defending girlfriend

Rome, March 27 - A 20-year-old man, Emanuele Morganti, died in hospital on Sunday after being brutally beaten by a gang for defending his girlfriend following insults by a young Albanian national, sources said. The gang may have used an iron bar in the attack, which took place on the night between Friday and Saturday outside a club in Alatri, in the province of Frosinone, near Rome. Carabinieri police are at work to track down attackers, who are thought to be more or less the same age as the victim. Around a dozen witnesses have been questioned.