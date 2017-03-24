Reforms for 'strong and just Europe' says Gentiloni

Rome, March 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told representatives of European business and labour Friday that "we must continue without hesitation and with determination in the process of reforms, at a European and national level, to make our economies more competitive and better able to look to the future, but also more cohesive and just". Gentiloni said at the 'Social Europe' summit ahead of Saturday's EU summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome that "celebrating what we have achieved in these decades and reflecting on the common priorities ahead of us, we cannot fail to think of working men and women, businessmen and women who have given strength to the European economy. "Our community draws from work its greatest strength and value, and work and know-how must be the source of any reflection on the future". He said "strengthening the European welfare model" was a "responsibility we all feel". The EU dream has "lost impetus and inspiration," Italian trade unions leaders said at the summit. "We must overcome glaring policy mistakes," said CISL leader Anna Maria Furlan, also speaking for CGIL and UIL. "Unregulated globalisation must be reined in, because millions of people don't feel represented," she went on, illustrating the unions' proposals. Furlan added that more resources are needed to relaunch the economy, via Eurobonds and a bigger mandate for the ECB, and called for funds to boost employment. The unions also said that the EU must continue to welcome refugees fleeing war and desperation.