European Parliament chiefs visit Norcia

Norcia (Perugia)

2 bn for reconstruction says Tajani

Norcia (Perugia), March 24 - European parliament leaders and parliamentary group chiefs held a 'summit' in the Umbrian city of Norcia on Friday in which reconstruction of the earthquake-hit area was discussed. A visit was also made to the area hit the hardest in the historic center of the city by the delegation led by President Antonio Tajani. The delegation then left for Rome, where celebrations will be held on Saturday for the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome. On the issue of EU support for reconstruction efforts for the areas affected, Tajani said that "Europe is with citizens and will be giving 1.2 billion euros from the solidarity fund and up to 5% of the national total - without a need for co-financing - from the regional funds, equalling about 500-600 million, and thereby rising to about 2 billion euros."

