EU dream 'has lost impetus, inspiration' - unions

Rome, March 24 - The EU dream has "lost impetus and inspiration," Italian trade unions leaders said at a 'Social Europe' summit ahead of Saturday's summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome. "We must overcome glaring policy mistakes," said CISL leader Anna Maria Furlan, also speaking for CGIL and UIL. "Unregulated globalisation must be reined in, because millions of people don't feel represented," she went on, illustrating the unions' proposals. Furlan added that more resources are needed to relaunch the economy, via Eurobonds and a bigger mandate for the ECB, and called for funds to boost employment. The unions also said that the EU must continue to welcome refugees fleeing war and desperation. photo: Furlan (C), CGIL chief Susanna Camusso (L) and UIL head Carmelo Barbagallo (R)