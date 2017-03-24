Milan

4 convicted over Expo May Day protests

'Devastation' charge no longer applicable

Milan, March 24 - Four anarchists and anti-capitalists were convicted on appeal Friday over violent protests against Milan Expo on its opening day on May 1 2015. The four got sentences ranging from eight months to two years, four months, cut from their first-instance sentences because the court found that the charge of "devastation" no longer applied. Prosecutors had requested terms of five years for all four. The four were convicted of acts of violence and resisting arrest but not causing criminal damage to property. In an hours-long rampage, the protesters torched cars and clashed with police.

