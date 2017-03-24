4 convicted over Expo May Day protests

Milan
24/03/2017
Milan, March 24 - Four anarchists and anti-capitalists were convicted on appeal Friday over violent protests against Milan Expo on its opening day on May 1 2015. The four got sentences ranging from eight months to two years, four months, cut from their first-instance sentences because the court found that the charge of "devastation" no longer applied. Prosecutors had requested terms of five years for all four. The four were convicted of acts of violence and resisting arrest but not causing criminal damage to property. In an hours-long rampage, the protesters torched cars and clashed with police.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Storie messinesi:
un gigolò si racconta
di Sonia Sabatino
Le “regole” della ’ndrangheta non esistono
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online