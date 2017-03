Di Lello gets 30-year term for Vasto revenge murder

Lanciano, March 24 - A court in the central town of Lanciano on Friday sentenced Fabio Di Lello to 30 years in jail for having murdered a man who had killed his wife in a road accident. Di Lello, 34, fired three shots into Italo D'Elisa, 22, in February outside a bar in Vasto, near the Abruzzo city of Chieti. Di Lello's wife Roberta Smargiassi was on a Yamaha scooter when D'Elisa's Punto smashed into her in July. She died in hospital.