F1: Hamilton first in Australian GP practice, Vettel second (2)

Rome
24/03/2017
Rome, March 24 - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was first in free practice for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix Friday but Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel ran him close and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was fourth. Hamilton covered Melbourne's Albert Park circuit in 1'23''620 and Vettel in 1'24''167. "Tomorrow will be the real test, in qualification," said Vettel. Ferrari have been outpacing Mercedes in pre-season tests and are hoping to end the German team's three-year dominance of Formula One. There have been a number of rule changes designed to increase speed this year. Hamilton is out to earn his fourth title while former Red Bull driver Vettel is gunning for his fifth, and first with the Italian glamour team.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Storie messinesi:
un gigolò si racconta
di Sonia Sabatino
Le “regole” della ’ndrangheta non esistono
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online