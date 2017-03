Soccer: Totti hails Buffon's 1,000th game agst Albania

Rome, March 24 - Roma icon Francesco Totti on Friday hailed Juventus skipper Gianluigi Buffon's 1,000th match in a World Cup qualifier against Albania tonight. "Best wishes Gigi, he's a great," Totti said on Italian TV. "I must have scored 10-15 goals gainst him in my career, not only at Juve, also when he was at Parma". Asked if there was a trick to beating the Italy legend, Totti said "I aim at his balls". Buffon, who has played for Juve 483 times and before that for Parma on 168 occasions, is Italy's most-capped player with 167 caps. He is the only goalie to have won the UEFA Player of the Year trophy, in 2003, while in 2006 he was runner-up for the Ballon d'Or. The 39-year-old, who is a year younger than Totti, hopes to play on until the next World Cup in Russia in 2018.