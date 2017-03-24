Alfano says RAI Director General Dall'Orto should quit (2)

Rome
24/03/2017
Rome, March 24 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Friday that Antonio Campo Dall'Orto should quit as director general of State broadcaster RAI. Campo Dall'Orto has come under heavy fire after a show on why some Italian men form relationships with women from Eastern Europe peddled a series of stereotypes. "Of the many decisions that (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi made, the one that has gone worst is the RAI director general," Alfano told a news conference for his centrist AP party. "If would be quicker if he resigned rather than closing down shows. "This management has failed in all of its goals. We see scenes that are not worthy of public service". Campo Dall'Orto apologised and the show, Parliamone Sabato (Let's talk About It Saturday) presented by veteran host Paola Perego, was cut. The show on flagship channel RAI1 featured a graphic showing what it argued were the six main advantages of romance with an Eastern European woman. These included the ability to recover their figure after giving birth and, purportedly, a greater willingness to forgive affairs and let the man be the boss, a tendency not to nag or moan, to wear sexy rather than drab clothes all the time and be "perfect housewives".
