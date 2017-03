Alfano says RAI Director General Dall'Orto should quit

Rome, March 24 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Friday that Antonio Campo Dall'Orto should quit as director general of State broadcaster RAI. Campo Dall'Orto has come under heavy fire after a show last weekend on why some Italian men form relationships with women from Eastern Europe peddled a series of stereotypes. "Of the many decisions that (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi made, the one that has gone worst is the RAI director general," Alfano told a news conference for his centrist AP party. "If would be quicker if he resigned rather than closing down shows".