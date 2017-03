2,500 agents, 8,000 volunteers for pope in Milan (2)

Milan, March 24 - More than 2,500 police officers and more than 8,000 volunteers will help keep order and assure security during Pope Francis' visit to Milan Saturday, Milan Prefect Luciana Lamorgese told the press Friday. There will also be 120 emergency medical teams with 80 ambulances, 6 other medical vehicles and 5 medical posts as well as 150 firefighters with some 40 vehicles ready to intervene. The events will be covered by 200 CCTV cameras of the city of Milan plus 300 more belonging to city transport company ATM, mounted on public transport vehicles or at mezzanines. Hospitals in the area have also bene put on high alert. Alcohol sales will be banned in the areas of the events.