M5S has six-point lead over PD - IR poll

Rome, March 24 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has extended its lead over the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to almost six points in the wake of a PD split, a poll said Friday. Index Research (IR) put the M5S up 0.6% to 30.8% and the PD steady on 25.3% after falling five points when the Movement of Democrats and Progressives (MDP) split off. Two other polls differed, however. Ixe' had the PD just 1.5% behind the M5S while SWG had the PD slightly ahead. photo: M5S chief Beppe Grillo, a comedian