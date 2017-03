559 dead in Med this year - IOM (2)

Geneva, March 24 - Some 559 people died crossing the Mediterranean from January 1 to March 22, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday. Some 25,170 migrants entered Europe by sea, 80% landing in Italy and the rest if Greece and Spain, it said. The numbers of dead and the arrivals are sharply up this year. Italy is trying to curb the influx via a deal with Libya, where most migrants set off from.