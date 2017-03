Poland to sign Rome declaration - Szydlo

Warsaw, March 24 - Poland will sign the European declaration prepared for Saturday's celebrations in the Italian capital for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said Friday. Before leaving for Rome, Szydlo said that the text was "safe for Poland" as it included all the proposals Warsaw had made. "For this reason we can sign it," she said. On Thursday Szydlo had threatened not to sign unless four priorities given by Poland were respected.