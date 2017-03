Milan prefect says security already max for pope

Milan, March 24 - Milan Prefect Luciana Lamorgese said Friday that security for Pope Francis's visit to the northern city has not been raised after this week's terrorist attack in London because it is already at a maximum. "The great day has arrived," she said ahead of the pontiff's visit on Saturday. "I want to give the public a message of serenity. Obviously there is special attention after the events in London but the security measures were already at the maximum level for the Holy Father's visit".