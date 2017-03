Italy to vote No to GMOs at EU Appeal Committee

Rome, March 24 - Italy will come out against authorizations for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) at a European Union Appeal Committee on March 27, ANSA sources said Friday. This position has been agreed on by Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin, Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina and Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti, the sources said. This is confirmation of the position of Italy, which has banned the cultivation of GMOs authorized at the EU level on its territory.