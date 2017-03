Support free trade - Gentiloni

Rome, March 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said it was necessary to defend and support free trade as he met European business associations Friday on the eve of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome. "Europe is faced with new challenges, from Brexit to the rebirth of protectionism, but we have an opportunity to react," he said. "We claim a global role for Europe. This is why we need you to support free trade, growth, an agenda for innovation and a social Europe".