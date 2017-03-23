Weekend exhibits range from Basquiat to Arienti

Rome, March 24 - An exhibition with some 90 works by Jean-Michel Basquiat on New York and its streets will open this weekend in the Italian capital, while 20 masterpieces from around the world will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Museo Lia. There will also be an important show of Stefano Arienti's works, with themes and techniques from the artist's 25 years of style experimentation. ROME - The genius of Jean-Michel Basquiat will be showcased in the capital with a large exhibition from March 24 until July 2 in the Chiostro del Bramante. A total of around 90 works have been selected to pay homage to the artist, an iconic and controversial figure from the 1980s New York culture scene. Entitled 'Jean-Michel Basquiat. New York City (Works from the Mugrabi Collection)', the exhibition takes a look at the origins and importance of street art and graffiti, mostly through large-scale works that are representative of the graffiti artist's relationship with New York and its streets - especially those that allowed the Afro-American artist to make a mark for himself. The symbol for the exhibition is a crown, which often crops up in his masterpieces and symbolizing the pride of belonging to Afro-American culture. MODENA - From March 26 to July 16, the Galleria Civica di Palazzo Santa Margherita will be hosting 'Antipolvere', an exhibition of works by Stefano Arienti that covers 25 years of activity by one of the most well-known Italian artists. It will look in particular at the originality of his way of understanding drawing and his approach to styles, techniques and models. The works are on paper and unusual 'canvases', such as ones used at worksites, and were commissioned by state institutions and private foundations. Images undergo infinite processes of study and variation in his works. The title of the exhibition, 'Antipolvere' ('Dust Repellent') does not refer only to the dust repellent scaffold canvas used in several of the works exhibited. It also refers to looking at the past without considering it "dusty". Among the works are two that have never before been exhibited and were made in 2017, with which Arienti offers his personal interpretation - with a contemporary approach - of the Italian artistic tradition. LA SPEZIA - From March 24 until June 25, an exhibition entitled 'L'Elogio della Bellezza' ('In Praise of Beauty'), will be at Museo Lia. The exhibition celebrates the 20th anniversary of the collection with 20 masterpieces from 20 different museums. Works include ones by: Dosso Dossi, Neri di Bicci, Giovanni da Modena, Annibale Carracci, El Greco, Bramantino, Chardin, Panfilo Nuvolone, Matteo Civitali, Jacopo Bassano, Beato Angelico, Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Giulio Cesare Procaccini, Bergognone, Pontormo, Guercino and Ludovico Carracci. The works - in tine with their counterparts in the Museo Lia collection - will include paintings, miniatures, bronze and copper sculptures, and works made out of wood and glass that document the tastes and culture of art in Italy and Europe. photo: Basquiat, untitled work