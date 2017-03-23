Rome

Actor Tomas Milian dies (2)

Legendary 'Er Monnezza' dies in Miami home at 84

Actor Tomas Milian dies (2)

Rome, March 23 - Tomas Milian, famed for his serio-comic roles in spaghetti westerns and police comedies with his legendary Roman character Er Monnezza, died Wednesday in Miami at the age of 84, sources said Thursday. Cuban-born Milan, whose real name was Tomás Quintín Rodríguez Milián, had been living in the US for some years but made his name in Italy where, despite working with auteurs like Alberto Lattuada, Luchino Visconti and Citto Maselli, his broader comic characters - including also police inspector Nico Giraldi, gained him a cult following. Tomas Milian was found in yesterday in his home in Miami at 23:00 local, where doctors said he died of a stroke, his friend Monica Cattaneo told ANSA. "Last week, the last time I heard from him, he asked me to bring him back to Rome because he had decided he wanted to live the last few years of his life in Rome and die in the city which he had seen for the last time when he was honoured at the Rome Film Fest". Milian, who wanted to be cremated, is survived by his son Tommaso who lives in New York. Hw wife died in 2012.

