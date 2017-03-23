Saints' exhibit to mark pope visit to Milan

Milan, March 23 - An exhibit on The Saints of Italy showing some 44 works for the first time together will open Saturday at Milan's Palazzo Reale to mark Pope Francis's visit to the Lombard capital - and in particular to the nearby Duomo. Among them is an Ecstasy of St Francis of Assisi recovered from the church of that name in the Lazio village of Accumoli after it was razed by an earthquake last year. Through the works of Titian, Guercino, Maratta, Sodoma, Serodine and others, visitors will see six figures dear to popular devotion. The first section is devoted to the patron saints of Italy, St Francis of Assisi and St Catherine of Siena. The second section is dedicated to the patrons of Rome, Sts Peter and Paul, and the third to the protectors of Milan, St Ambrose and St Carlo Borromeo. The show, curated by Daniela Porro, will run until June 4. "It is a forceful tribute by the city and the council to the Holy Father's visit," said Milan culture chief Filippo del Corno. The chair of the promotional committee, Angelo Caloia, said "we couldn't have the pope in Milan without also having an event that honoured his magistracy".