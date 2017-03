Voucher use down 4.9% in Feb - INPS

Rome, March 23 - Some 9.1 million vouchers for occasional work were issued in February, 4.9% fewer than the same month in 2016, the INPS pension and social security agency said Thursday. The government has scrapped the much-abused vouchers averting a union-sponsored referendum. INPS also said the number of steady job contracts fell 6.9% in January to 154,363. The difference between hirings and firings was positive to the tune of 31,768 units, however.