Asylum seeker critical after Rimini beating, stabbing (3)

Rimini, March 24 - A Rimini man was arrested Wednesday night for attempted homicide aggravated by racial motives after savagely beating and stabbing a 25-year-old Nigerian asylum seeker. According to an initial reconstruction the aggressor first kicked and then stabbed the young man and, when he tried to escape, ran him over with his car. The victim is fighting for his life. He arrived in Italy in September on a dinghy that landed in Sicily. The assailant, a 39-year-old Roman resident in Rimini, shouted "dirty, s**ty nigger" at his victim before attacking him, police said.