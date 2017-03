Austria min says won't take refugees from Italy (2)

Rome, March 23 - Austrian Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said Thursday Austria would not take in refugees from Italy. "As long as there is illegal and uncontrolled immigration, and Austria is strongly hit, there can be no further legal away for asylum seekers," he told the APA news agency. There were Con 36,000 asylum applications in Austria in 2016 compared to Italy's 120,000 or so, making Austria doubly affected compared to Italy if population size is taken into account.