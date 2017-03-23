Rome

Response to terror not raising walls - Galantino (2)

No to populism that exploits fear

Rome, March 23 - The response to terror is not "raising walls", Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) Secretary-General Msgr Nunzio Galantino said after the London terror attack Thursday. "The important thing is to avoid simplification," he stressed. Galantini added: "These criminals have shown they don't want to come here on boats". Galantino voiced a "definite No to populist solutions that continue to exploit the understandable fear that rises in these cases". The Church, he added, "believes strongly in the common European home and reiterates that with just as much force in view of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome".

