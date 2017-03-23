Rome

Italy won't apply plane tablet, PC ban (3)

Won't follow US, British lead

Italy won't apply plane tablet, PC ban (3)

Rome, March 23 - Italy will not for the moment ban tablets and PCs from planes coming from some Muslim countries as an anti-terror measure, the interministerial committee for air transport and airport safety, CISA, said Thursday after discussing the US and UK decision to order PCs and tablets to be loaded into the hold on flights from some Arab countries. CISA and ENAC, the civil aviation authority, said they would "monitor the situation" and were ready to take action if the need arose. The US and Britain said they were addressing actionable terrorist fears in applying the measure.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Medico immobilizzato e rapinato vicino al suo studio di Giostra

Medico immobilizzato e rapinato vicino al suo studio di Giostra

Arrestato il latitante Santo Vottari

Arrestato il latitante
Santo Vottari

La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese

La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese

di Claudia Benassai

Storie messinesi: un gigolò si racconta

Storie messinesi:
un gigolò si racconta

di Sonia Sabatino

Partite “combinate” a Messina, nuova inchiesta della Procura

Partite “combinate” a Messina, nuova inchiesta della Procura

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33