Italy won't apply plane tablet, PC ban (3)

Rome
23/03/2017
Rome, March 23 - Italy will not for the moment ban tablets and PCs from planes coming from some Muslim countries as an anti-terror measure, the interministerial committee for air transport and airport safety, CISA, said Thursday after discussing the US and UK decision to order PCs and tablets to be loaded into the hold on flights from some Arab countries. CISA and ENAC, the civil aviation authority, said they would "monitor the situation" and were ready to take action if the need arose. The US and Britain said they were addressing actionable terrorist fears in applying the measure.
