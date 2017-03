Taxi strike goes ahead despite govt decree (2)

Rome, March 23 - A taxi strike went ahead across Italy Thursday despite a proposed government decree aimed at regulating private NCC cabbies and so-called 'white cars', as well as restricting the use of ride-hailing app Uber. Some 90% of taxi drivers had joined the strike, the USB union said. At Rome's main Fiumicino airport, another union said, only 13% of taxis were operating. In Naples taxi drivers staged a four-hour march and launched flares. Uber was disappointed by the proposed decree too. "This proposed decree is very disappointing because it doesn't look to the future but further restricts the market confusing the rules and managing not to satisfy any of the sides involved", the multinational said.