Reinforce controls in crowded areas - Minniti (3)

Rome, March 23 - Security controls must be further stepped up in crowded areas in light of yesterday's London terror attack, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after chairing Italy's strategic anti-terror analysis committee (CASA) Thursday. "We must further reinforce controls in the areas where people gather, as well as places which are noted for visitor influx," also for Saturday's EU summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, he said. The centre of the Italian capital is already set to be in lockdown amid fears that a EuroStop march may be infiltrated by extremists such as the black bloc who will try to wreak havoc. Minniti said on the London terror attack that killed two civilians and a policeman that "the only way to combat the unpredictability is to control the territory". He stressed that "we are faced with a threat that is taking on, ever more, the character of unpredictability: the times of reaction to the threat are being ever more reduced". photo: Minniti (L) with Premier Paolo Gentiloni