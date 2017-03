300 hirings at culture ministry - Franceschini (2)

Rome, March 23 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on Thursday announced 300 hirings by the culture ministry to help implement a long-awaited reform. "Directors have great space for autonomy, the staff remains then ministry's. Five hundred professionals are coming in, the competition is almost complete. From the rankings of this competition we'll add another 200, and then another 100, from the RIPAM tender. I want to arrive at 1,000," he said. Franceschini has been reforming the management of Italy's vast cultural heritage, partly through hirings of new museum heads, many of them foreign.