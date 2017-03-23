Soccer:'Ndrangheta boss in 'legal' meetings with Agnelli

Turin, March 23 - Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli had several meetings with alleged Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss Rocco Dominello but they were "legal" and the mafia didn't come into it, Dominello's lawyer said Thursday. "Andrea Agnelli and Rocco Dominello met several times, both privately and with other people present, as often happens between the chairman of a soccer club and the representative of an ultras group," said Ivano Chiesa at a preliminary hearing at the end of a probe involving Dominello and another 22 people. Agnelli has denied meeting Dominello over alleged ticketing issues. Chiesa said Dominello was weighing whether to sue Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro and others for claiming Dominello is a mafia boss. He said Agnelli "is telling the truth when he says he never met a mafia boss, because Rocco Dominello isn't one". The fact that Dominello is a Mob boss is only "a hypothesis", Ivano Testa said.