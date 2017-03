Surgeon probed for 'breaking woman's femur'

Milan, March 23 - A surgeon at a Milan hospital was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking a 78-year-old woman's femur so as to try out a "bikini-style" operation to "train myself", according to a wiretap. "I didn't put stitches in, I put in a zip so I can open her up again," said the orthopaedics chief at the Gaetano Pini Hospital, Norberto Confalonieri. Confalonieri was arrested for bid-rigging and corruption and is under investigation for bodily harm.