Poland stance on EU 'problematic' - Alfano (2)

(ANSA)- Rome, March 23 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday that "after the re-election of (Donald) Tusk it seems to me that Poland has a problematic attitude towards the EU", commenting on Polish Premier Beata Szydło's threat to not sign the Rome Treaties declaration unless four priorities demanded by Warsaw are respected. "In these hours we are working for unity and unanimity," said Alfano, voicing the hope that the Rome summit "will be a good occasion for all to recall the peace, prosperity and freedom of these decades and at the same time identify a new mission for Europe".