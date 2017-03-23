Rome

Poland stance on EU 'problematic' - Alfano (2)

But continuing to work on unity

Poland stance on EU 'problematic' - Alfano (2)

(ANSA)- Rome, March 23 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday that "after the re-election of (Donald) Tusk it seems to me that Poland has a problematic attitude towards the EU", commenting on Polish Premier Beata Szydło's threat to not sign the Rome Treaties declaration unless four priorities demanded by Warsaw are respected. "In these hours we are working for unity and unanimity," said Alfano, voicing the hope that the Rome summit "will be a good occasion for all to recall the peace, prosperity and freedom of these decades and at the same time identify a new mission for Europe".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Medico immobilizzato e rapinato vicino al suo studio di Giostra

Medico immobilizzato e rapinato vicino al suo studio di Giostra

Arrestato il latitante Santo Vottari

Arrestato il latitante
Santo Vottari

La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese

La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese

di Claudia Benassai

Delitto passionale con “overkilling”

Delitto passionale con “overkilling”

Storie messinesi: un gigolò si racconta

Storie messinesi:
un gigolò si racconta

di Sonia Sabatino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33