I wd have voted Minzolini ejection - Renzi (2)

We aren't 'subaltern' to M5S

Rome, March 23 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday he would have voted to eject Forza Italia Senator Augusto Minzolini from the Senate according to a 2012 law mandating an office ban on convictions over two years, unlike the 19 PD Senators who voted against his ejection. "I would have voted for Minzolini's ejection, not because I think this affair is strange but because the Senate is not the fourth level of the magistrature," he said. Renzi added that he "did not accept the culture" of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which "defends defendants' rights on one day but not the next, and the rush-to-justice wave typical of a 'lock-them-up' attitude".

