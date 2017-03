Italian woman among London injured May confirms (2)

Rome, March 23 - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday confirmed that an Italian woman was among those injured in Wednesday's terror attack at Westminster. Speaking in parliament, she said it was a Roman woman cited Wednesday by Italian Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano. She has not been named for reasons of privacy. An Asian man from Birmingham drove his SUV into a crowd on Westminster Bridge killing two before stabbing dead a policeman outside parliament and being shot dead by police. Some of the over 20 injured are in critical condition but the Italian woman is believed to have suffered only cuts and grazes.