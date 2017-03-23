Rome

Web terror proselytism cell smashed (2)

Four arrests in Perugia, Milan and Germany

Web terror proselytism cell smashed (2)

Rome, March 23 - Italian police said Thursday they had arrested four people in breaking up a terror cell that was engaged in Web terror proselytism. Three Tunisians and a Moroccan, operating in Perugia, Milan and Germany, were arrested. The four "exalted holy war, martyrdom and jihad" with the aim of recruiting people to "radical Islam", Perugia prosecutor Luigi De Ficchy told a press conference. "Their intention was to enter into the consciences of those with whom they were communicating, to induce them to change their lifestyles...and bring them onto a position of radical Islam and convince them to go to the places where ISIS is fighting".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Medico immobilizzato e rapinato vicino al suo studio di Giostra

Medico immobilizzato e rapinato vicino al suo studio di Giostra

Arrestato il latitante Santo Vottari

Arrestato il latitante
Santo Vottari

La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese

La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese

di Claudia Benassai

Delitto passionale con “overkilling”

Delitto passionale con “overkilling”

Storie messinesi: un gigolò si racconta

Storie messinesi:
un gigolò si racconta

di Sonia Sabatino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33