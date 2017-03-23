Web terror proselytism cell smashed (2)

Rome
23/03/2017
Rome, March 23 - Italian police said Thursday they had arrested four people in breaking up a terror cell that was engaged in Web terror proselytism. Three Tunisians and a Moroccan, operating in Perugia, Milan and Germany, were arrested. The four "exalted holy war, martyrdom and jihad" with the aim of recruiting people to "radical Islam", Perugia prosecutor Luigi De Ficchy told a press conference. "Their intention was to enter into the consciences of those with whom they were communicating, to induce them to change their lifestyles...and bring them onto a position of radical Islam and convince them to go to the places where ISIS is fighting".
