Gay couple say denied house in Turin (3)

Turin, March 23 - A gay couple in Turin said Thursday they had been denied a house to rent because they are gay. "Discrimination is not an abstract concept. It is here...and now...it's everywhere, behind the corner," they said on Facebook. The embarrassed response from the property brokers was "The owners don't want you. It wants a family. It wants someone who will stay a long time", they reported. The couple said it was "the second time this has happened in a few months. The couple's report went viral on the Web. "I hoped that my district would end up in the national news for its numerous positive qualities, not for such a sad affair which has struck two very dear friends and everyone's common feelings," said Claudio Cerrato, president of Turin's District Four. "Sadly we have to admit that it is not an isolated case". Cerrato voiced the hope that the couple would be "inundated" with rental offers.

