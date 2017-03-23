Man kills pregnant ex (2)

Treviso, March 23 - A Moldovan man, 19, killed his six-month pregnant Moldovan ex-girlfriend, 21, near Treviso, police said Thursday. The alleged murderer is a student in the fourth year of a high school. The victim worked at some local hotels. Sources said the pair had broken up some time ago and the man now had a new girlfriend. But the ex got in touch with him to tell him she was pregnant and the child was his, sources said. To clear this up the two agreed to meet on Sunday March 19, after which the young woman went missing, police said.