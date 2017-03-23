Man kills pregnant ex (2)

Treviso
23/03/2017
Treviso, March 23 - A Moldovan man, 19, killed his six-month pregnant Moldovan ex-girlfriend, 21, near Treviso, police said Thursday. The alleged murderer is a student in the fourth year of a high school. The victim worked at some local hotels. Sources said the pair had broken up some time ago and the man now had a new girlfriend. But the ex got in touch with him to tell him she was pregnant and the child was his, sources said. To clear this up the two agreed to meet on Sunday March 19, after which the young woman went missing, police said.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese
di Claudia Benassai
Storie messinesi:
un gigolò si racconta
di Sonia Sabatino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online