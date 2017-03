Italian Erasmus student 'likely suicide' in Valencia (2)

Ancona, March 22 - A 24-year-old Turin university student from the Marche town of Fermo, in Valencia on an Erasmus scholarship, was found with a knife in his chest in the Spanish city Sunday and police think he committed suicide, sources said Wednesday. The man was named as Giacomo Nicolai. His family are now in Valencia, where an autopsy was set to take place. They are being assisted in every possible way by the Italian consulate.