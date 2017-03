Trump may be 'turning point' for Libya - Alfano

Washington, March 22 - The start of the new Trump administration, together with the start of the UN secretary-general's term, could provide a "turning point" in the Libya crisis, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Wednesday. "Global leadership is needed, from the UN to key countries," he said on the margins of a US anti-ISIS summit. Alfano said the countries taking part in the summit had thanked Italy for its support for Libya and humanitarian aid for people in the east of the country.