Rome

Four killed in London attack including assailant - police (2)

'Asian' man drives SUV into crowd, stabs policeman

Rome, March 22 - Four people including the assailant were killed in a terror attack in London Wednesday, Scotland Yard said. The suspected terrorist, who was described as a 40-year-old Asian, drove his SUV into a crowd on Westminster Bridge, killing two people including a woman and injuring 20 others, some critically, before stabbing dead a policeman in the British Parliament compound. The identity of the fourth victim is not yet known. The assailant was shot dead after trying to get into parliament, where Premier Theresa May was hustled out of the building. ISIS supporters hailed the attack, the SITE website said, saying it was "revenge" for British bombing of Mosul and saying "blood for blood".

