Alfano hails US anti-ISIS summit

Washington
22/03/2017
Washington, March 22 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Wednesday hailed a US anti-ISIS summit. "I give an excellent judgement," he told the Italian press on the margins of the summit, hailing the fact that "the Trump administration decided to start from anti-terrorism because it is a point that unites". Alfano said: "Compared to some elements that could split judgement on the Trump administration at a global level. it is a very clear signal, a point that unites. "The presence of dozens of countries here is testimony to what I have just said. Terrorism is a point of diagonal union of countries which on individual issues are not united. "Foreign policy is fed by clear signals. The fact that the first meeting organised by the new administration on a global level should be devoted to terrorism is a very clear sign that the fight against terrorism is top of the new administration's priorities".
