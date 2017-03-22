We can't lower our guard says Alfano after London attack

Washington
22/03/2017
Washington, March 22 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Wednesday's attack in London that "if it were terrorism, it would be a city struck again because we know and recall that it's not the first time London has been attacked. "We don't have a possibility of lowering our guard". Speaking on the sidelines of a US anti-ISIS summit, Alfano said he had "activated all the foreign ministry's structures to verify the possible presence, which we hope does not exist, of co-nationals among the injured". Premier Paolo Gentiloni is in constant touch with the foreign ministry and the Italian embassy in London over developments in the terror attack at Westminster which killed at least two people, sources said. A 40-year-old Asian man was reported to have driven his SUV into a crowd on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a policeman while trying to get into parliament and being shot dead. Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Wednesday convened for tomorrow morning an extraordinary meeting of Italy's strategic anti-terrorism analysis committee (CASA). Minniti will chair the meeting of police and intelligence chiefs.
