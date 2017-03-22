Washington

We can't lower our guard - Alfano after London attack (2)

Foreign ministry seeing if Italians involved

Washington, March 22 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Wednesday's attack in London that "if it were terrorism, it would be a city struck again because we know and recall that it's not the first time London has been attacked. "We don't have a possibility of lowering our guard". Speaking on the sidelines of a US anti-ISIS summit, Alfano said he had "activated all the foreign ministry's structures to verify the possible presence, which we hope does not exist, of co-nationals among the injured". Premier Paolo Gentiloni is in constant touch with the foreign ministry and the Italian embassy in London over developments in the terror attack at Westminster which killed at least two people, sources said. A 40-year-old Asian-looking man was reported to have driven his SUV into a crowd on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a policeman while trying to get into parliament and being shot dead.

