Question time scrapped amid M5S 'vitalizi' protest (3)

Rome, March 21 - Question time was scrapped in the Italian parliament for the first time Wednesday after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) interrupted the session by holding up placards against MPs' 'vitalizi' pensions. A group of M5S MPs then tried to get into the speaker's office after the House voted against the M5S's bill abolishing vitalizi. "Shame, shame," they shouted. Senior M5S lawmaker Luigi Di Maio accused the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of staging a "disgraceful blitz" against a bill that was supported by Italians. He said the traditional parties were now "finished". Di Maio, the House deputy Speaker, said "I now know that we'll get into government".