Decree agst cabbie 'abuse' unveiled (2)

Rome
22/03/2017
Rome, March 22 - Italy's transport and industry ministries on Wednesday unveiled to taxi drivers a decree aimed at stopping "abuse" by private NCC cabbies and other chauffeur services to the detriment of taxi drivers. The five-article decree was drafted by the two ministries and presented at the transport ministry to try to avert a strike Thursday. Earlier Wednesday a Turin court rejected multinational Uber's appeal against Italian taxi drivers over the UberPop ride-hailing app, banning its use in Italy because it constituted unfair competition. A Milan court first banned the app in Italy two years ago. Uber said, however, that its Italian business would not be unduly affected because "the UberPop model has been amply superseded for two years now...and we only use authorised drivers". Italian taxi drivers have been fighting against Uber and have staged a series of strikes, one of which culminated in violent protests outside parliament.
