'Ndrangheta boss Vottari arrested over mafia feud (3)

Reggio Calabria
22/03/2017
Reggio Calabria, March 22 - Santo Vottari, a 45-year-old 'Ndrangheta boss on Italy's most-wanted list, was arrested by Carabinieri police on Wednesday in a bunker in the Reggio Calabria area, sources said. Vottari is considered the head of a clan that was involved in the San Luca feud, principally between the Pelle-Vottari and Nirta-Strangio clans, which culminated in a 2007 massacre in the German city of Duisburg in which six people were murdered. Vottari had been on the run since 2007 and must serve a 10-year term for criminal association. The fugitive boss was found inside a hide-out carved out inside a bunker in the Calabrian town of Benestare. Interior Minister Marco Minniti complimented police on their "excellent" work. Carabinieri Commander-in-Chief Tullio Del Sette congratulated police on Vottari's arrest and on that of two members of another 'Ndrangheta clan, Salvatore Etzi and Salvatore Palumbo, which he said had "inflicted a heavy blow" on the Calabrian mafia.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese
di Claudia Benassai
Posta non recapitata, è ancora caos a Messina
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online