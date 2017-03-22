'Ndrangheta boss Vottari arrested over mafia feud (3)

Reggio Calabria, March 22 - Santo Vottari, a 45-year-old 'Ndrangheta boss on Italy's most-wanted list, was arrested by Carabinieri police on Wednesday in a bunker in the Reggio Calabria area, sources said. Vottari is considered the head of a clan that was involved in the San Luca feud, principally between the Pelle-Vottari and Nirta-Strangio clans, which culminated in a 2007 massacre in the German city of Duisburg in which six people were murdered. Vottari had been on the run since 2007 and must serve a 10-year term for criminal association. The fugitive boss was found inside a hide-out carved out inside a bunker in the Calabrian town of Benestare. Interior Minister Marco Minniti complimented police on their "excellent" work. Carabinieri Commander-in-Chief Tullio Del Sette congratulated police on Vottari's arrest and on that of two members of another 'Ndrangheta clan, Salvatore Etzi and Salvatore Palumbo, which he said had "inflicted a heavy blow" on the Calabrian mafia.