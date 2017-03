Turin court says UberPop illegal (3)

Milan, March 22 - A Turin court on Wednesday rejected multinational Uber's appeal against Italian taxi drivers over the UberPop ride-hailing app, banning its use in Italy because it constituted unfair competition. A Milan court first banned the app in Italy two years ago. Uber said, however, that its Italian business would not be unduly affected because "the UberPop model has been amply superseded for two years now". Italian taxi drivers have been fighting against Uber and have staged a series of strikes. Another one is scheduled for Thursday.