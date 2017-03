'Ndrangheta boss Vottari arrested over mafia feud (2)

Reggio Calabria, March 22 - Santo Vottari, a 45-year-old 'Ndrangheta boss, was arrested by Carabinieri police on Wednesday in a bunker in the Reggio Calabria area, sources said. Vottari is considered the head of a clan that was involved in the San Luca feud, principally between the Pelle-Vottari and Nirta-Strangio clans, which culminated in a 2007 massacre in the German city of Duisburg in which six people were murdered. Vottari had been on the run since 2007 and must serve a 10-year term for criminal association. The fugitive boss was found inside a hide-out carved out inside a bunker in the Calabrian town of Benestare. Interio Minister Marco Minniti complimented police on their "excellent" work.