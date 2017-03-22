Bersani says PD giving fuel to Grillo

Rome
22/03/2017
Rome, March 22 - Pier Luigi Bersani, the former Democratic Party (PD) leader who was part of the recent formation of splinter group, on Wednesday accused his old party of giving material for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to feed on. "They are giving petrol to (M5S leader Beppe) Grillo," Bersani said. "They have been giving fuel to demagogy. I'm trying to get it out". PD members have criticised Bersani for mooting talks with the M5S, which has repeated knocked back approaches from the traditional parties it accuses of being corrupt and ineffective. "It seems quite a confused strategy," said the PD's Lorenzo Guerini. "Calling the M5S the bulwark against populism is a contradiction of reality. M5S are soaked in demagogy and populism".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La macchina per gli arancini inventata da un messinese
di Claudia Benassai
Posta non recapitata, è ancora caos a Messina
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online