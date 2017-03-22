Rome

Bersani says PD giving fuel to Grillo

Former leader recently split from centre-left group

Rome, March 22 - Pier Luigi Bersani, the former Democratic Party (PD) leader who was part of the recent formation of splinter group, on Wednesday accused his old party of giving material for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to feed on. "They are giving petrol to (M5S leader Beppe) Grillo," Bersani said. "They have been giving fuel to demagogy. I'm trying to get it out". PD members have criticised Bersani for mooting talks with the M5S, which has repeated knocked back approaches from the traditional parties it accuses of being corrupt and ineffective. "It seems quite a confused strategy," said the PD's Lorenzo Guerini. "Calling the M5S the bulwark against populism is a contradiction of reality. M5S are soaked in demagogy and populism".

